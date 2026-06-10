Smoke scare at North Pattaya shopping mall after suspected electrical short circuit

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters and city officials responded to a smoke incident at a shopping mall on North Pattaya Road on June 10 after a suspected electrical short circuit triggered heavy smoke inside the building. Pattaya City enforcement officers assisted with traffic management and supported emergency crews as fire engines rushed to the scene following reports of a possible fire within the mall. According to preliminary findings, the incident is believed to have originated from an electrical fault inside a backup power control room. While no flames were observed, a large amount of smoke filled parts of the area, prompting firefighters to launch an immediate response.







Fire crews worked to ventilate the building and remove the smoke while carrying out safety inspections to ensure there was no ongoing risk to shoppers, employees, or nearby businesses.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident. Officials said firefighters remained on-site conducting safety checks and investigating the source of the smoke. The area was secured while emergency personnel assessed the situation and monitored for any potential hazards.

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation, and relevant authorities are expected to conduct a detailed examination before issuing a final determination.





















































