Transvestites taken off Pattaya beach for questioning and documentation

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a concerted effort to maintain public safety and enforce the law, a team of officers, including tourist police and officials from the Banglamung District Office, carried out an operation targeting transvestites suspected of engaging in illegal activities on Pattaya Beach.

The Oct 15, operation, strategically deployed to areas with a history of violence against tourists and illegal sex work, also focused on preventing incidents related to property theft. The officers stopped transvestites believed to be involved in illegal sex work and requested identification for record-keeping purposes.







Photographs were taken, and comprehensive details were documented to serve as evidence in legal proceedings and identification in case of any future incidents. This meticulous record-keeping aims to strengthen law enforcement efforts and enhance public safety.

A total of 14 transvestites were brought in for identification and subjected to medical testing, including urine tests for drug use. Those testing positive for drug use will be directed to rehabilitation programs as part of the city’s commitment to addressing substance abuse issues.

















