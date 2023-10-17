Pattaya launches annual Vegetarian Festival with dragons and lions

Pattaya resonated with the echoes of tradition and jubilation as Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led the annual Vegetarian Festival on Oct 14. The heart of the celebration was the sacred Vegetarian Hall in Naklua, home to the revered Deity “Poy Sian Jow Sue.”

The festivities unfolded with a spectacular procession, adorned with vibrant colours and symbolic dragons and lions, commencing at the Sawang Boriboon Foundation. The route, a tapestry of cultural significance, wound through key landmarks and a symbolic turn onto Sukhumvit Road, tracing a counter-clockwise path. Amidst the lively atmosphere, the procession traversed Sawang Fa Road, immersing itself in the bustling ambiance of the Naklua New Market.







The spiritual essence deepened as the procession reached the Numchai Intersection, taking a right turn onto the Old Market route. The journey culminated at the Lan Pho Park Public Garden, a serene spot by the picturesque beach. Here, a sacred ritual unfolded, inviting the divine presence of “Kiew Huang Huk Jow” (the nine deities who are the spiritual mascots of the festival) and “Bhodisttava” (also known as Chow Mae Kuan Im, the goddess of mercy, compassion & healing).







This spectacle was not confined to dignitaries; the public enthusiastically participated, embodying a collective spirit and unity that defined the essence of this special day. Beyond the visual extravaganza, the Vegetarian Festival in Pattaya is a cherished event that unites the local community in celebrating traditions and performing acts of merit. As the festival continues for 10 days until October 24, it promises to be a testament to the rich cultural tapestry that defines Pattaya’s spirit.

















