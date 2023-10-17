PSC Bunker Boys Golf Week: Navigating Challenges, Celebrating Triumphs

Monday, Oct 9 – Khao Kheow C & A Golf Courses

After a six-month closure for maintenance, the eagerly awaited reopening of the A nine at Khao Kheow C & A was met with mixed reviews. Unfortunately, there seemed to be little improvement, and in some aspects, it was even deemed a disappointment. The greens, in particular, were slow and bumpy, mirroring the condition of the C nine.







Despite these challenges, the day offered favorable weather conditions with bright sunshine and a slight breeze. The course, fortunately, wasn’t overly crowded, allowing for a reasonable pace of play. Michael Brett emerged as the standout performer, posting an impressive score of thirty-six points. Craig Dows secured the second spot with thirty-two points, closely followed by Gary Smith with thirty. Notably, Gary Smith claimed two near pins, while Paul Smith and one other remained unclaimed.







Michael Brett (15) – 36 points

Craig Dows (4) – 32 points

Gary Smith (5) – 30 points

Near pins: Paul Smith, Gary Smith (x2)

Wednesday, Oct 11 – St Andrews Golf Course

A forgettable day at St Andrews Golf Course marked by slow play behind a frustrating five-ball and an unexpected thunderstorm. Despite these challenges, there was a decent turnout, showcasing resilience among the players. Niall Glover emerged as the leader with a solid thirty-seven points, followed closely by Rob Newman with thirty-five points. Greg Berry secured the third position with thirty-three points, overcoming a stumble on the last two holes. Kob Glover stood out on the near pins, claiming three, with the challenging seventeenth going unclaimed.

Niall Glover (12) – 37 points

Rob Newman (8) – 35 points

Greg Berry (15) – 33 points

Near pins: Kob Glover (x3)







Friday, Oct 13 – Mountain Shadow Golf Course

The week concluded at the seldom-visited Mountain Shadow Golf Course, promising a more frequent presence in the future. Despite some absentees, the turnout remained strong. The course, in good condition after recent rain, presented a challenge, especially with the greens on the slower side. Greg Berry continued his impressive form, securing the top spot with thirty-five points for the second consecutive game. Mick McMahon matched the score but settled for second place on countback. Mark Williams claimed the third position with thirty-three points, while Niall Glover rounded up the scores with thirty points. Near pins were taken by Neil Jones, Mick McMahon, and Niall Glover.







A word of caution to anyone intending to play there soon, a swarm of aggressive bees occupies the shelter at the eight tee so best to avoid it if possible, one player got stung there.

Greg Berry (15) – 35 points

Mick McMahon (13) – 35 points

Mark Williams (15) – 33 points

Niall Glover (12) – 30 points

Near pins: Neil Jones, Mick McMahon, Niall Glover.













