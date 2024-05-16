Transvestites arrested for theft of tourist’s gold chain on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two transgender suspects involved in a gold necklace theft from an Indian tourist on Pattaya Beach have been tracked down and arrested by Tourist police.

On the evening of May 9, Subhash Petloj, a 50-year-old tourist, fell victim to theft by two transgender women near the Elephant Market. Exploiting a friendly conversation, the suspects snatched Mr. Petloj’s 60,000 baht gold necklace, weighing 20 grams, before fleeing.







Swiftly reporting the incident, Mr. Petloj identified the culprits to authorities, leading to a meticulous investigation aided by CCTV footage. The suspects were identified as Mr. Monlada Lahae (alias Em), 34, and Mr. Kotchaphaphak Chamnanphoj (alias Nueng), 41.







Arrest warrants were issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court, charging the suspects with night time theft facilitated by vehicle use. Tracking down the perpetrators, Mr. Monlada was apprehended at a Banglamung District residence, where the Yamaha Fino motorcycle used in the crime was recovered. Simultaneously, Mr. Kotchaphaphak was arrested at a Pattaya condominium.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transferred to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.





































