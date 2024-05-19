9 Koreans arrested for illegal gambling in Pattaya café-casino

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung district officials, supported by local police, conducted a raid on an illegal gambling operation inside a café located on Pattaya Second Road, North Pattaya on the evening of May 17. The operation led to the arrest of nine foreign nationals, one dealer, and the establishment’s owner.









The raid was the result of a tip-off from an informant about ongoing illegal gambling activities at the café. Officials found the ground floor functioning as a regular café, while the second floor was covertly used for gambling where police discovered nine South Korean tourists and a dealer deeply engaged in a poker game. After securing the premises, officials checked the identification documents of everyone present and confirmed that none of the individuals were illegally in the country.





A thorough search of the premises yielded several gambling tables, poker cards, a substantial number of chips used in place of cash, and cash amounting to 160,000 baht. All these items were confiscated as evidence. The owner of the establishment, Mr. Puek, 46, was taken into custody and transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.











































