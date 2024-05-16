Rat infestation sparks alarm at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rat infestations plaguing the beaches of Pattaya and Jomtien have raised alarm, with locals noting extensive environmental damage and growing concerns over disease transmission. The rapid proliferation of rats, fuelled by nocturnal foraging, poses significant challenges to local businesses and compromises the area’s cleanliness and appeal.







To address this issue, the Pattaya City Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) conducted inspections on May 15, deploying rodenticide to combat the infestation and uphold hygiene standards for residents and visitors. Emphasizing the importance of effective rat control measures, officials highlight the need for proper disposal of carcasses to mitigate health risks.

He stressed that, cooperation from beach chair operators remained crucial in the ongoing efforts to combat the infestation and maintain Pattaya’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.





































