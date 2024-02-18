Intoxicated foreigner detained after erratic behaviour in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Late on the night of February 16, Pattaya police responded to a report regarding a foreign man exhibiting erratic behaviour in the middle of the road at the central intersection of Pattaya. The man, shirtless and wearing only cream-colored shorts, was seen wandering aimlessly in the roadway, posing a serious hazard to both himself and passing vehicles.







The officers acted promptly to prevent any potential accidents, but encountered difficulty in communicating with the foreigner due to his apparent intoxication. Despite their efforts, meaningful dialogue proved challenging. In the interest of public safety, the authorities made the decision to temporarily detain the individual at the Pattaya Police Station until he sobered up.































