Transvestite snatches 300,000 baht gold chain from Swiss tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a swift operation, the Pattaya Police investigation team successfully arrested 28-year-old transvestite Suntorn Huajaipet, a primary suspect in a robbery case. They also confiscated a 2-baht gold necklace valued at approximately 68,000 baht, two wrist bracelets priced at 68,000 baht and 34,000 baht respectively, a lion-shaped gold wrist bracelet worth 35,500 baht, and 20,000 baht in cash.

The arrest came rapidly after 60-year-old Swiss national Mr. Philippe Bocion reported a robbery in Soi 6 on Pattaya Beach at 1.30 a.m. on January 20, detailing an encounter where a transvestite forcefully attempted to hug him, resulting in the snatching of his 10-baht gold necklace valued at approximately 332,000 baht.







Responding promptly, police officers were dispatched to the scene, utilizing surveillance cameras to identify the suspect, who confessed to the crime, disclosing that the stolen item had been sold. With the obtained funds, the suspect purchased the confiscated gold items while retaining additional cash. The recovered items stand as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Pol. Col. Nawin Theerawit, Chief of Pattaya City Police, underscored the impact of the suspect’s actions on Pattaya’s tourism image, emphasizing the police force’s swift response to detain the culprit and ensure the return of stolen property to the victim. The entire operation, spanning from investigation to arrest, concluded in less than 24 hours.

Chief Nawin further emphasized the importance of safeguarding high-valued items by keeping them at hotels or residences for enhanced safety while enjoying the sights and sounds of Pattaya nightlife.































