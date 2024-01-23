Russian saved in dramatic rescue off Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – A distressed Russian national was rescued from the sea while swimming away from the shore at Bali Hai Pier on the night of January 21.

Tourists strolling in the area spotted the foreigner, in his mid-thirties, displaying erratic behaviour and then leaping into the sea close to the pier. The man determinedly swam away from the shore, tried to climb onto a yacht anchored about 300 meters off the coast. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the vessel’s crew promptly threw a lifebuoy to the distressed individual, preventing a potential tragedy.







Sea Rescue officers rushed out to sea and safely brought the man back to shore in stable condition. However, during the initial examination, authorities discovered a bag containing marijuana in his possession. Subsequently, the foreigner was escorted back to his accommodations.

Witness Nikorn Buntham, a 34-year-old who was fishing for squid at the time, observed the foreigner’s peculiar behaviour. Noticing him jump into the water and attempting to swim towards the large vessel, Nikorn swiftly alerted the authorities, contributing to the success of the rescue operation.































