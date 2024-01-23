Escort accuses local politician of extortion and sexual assault

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A 35-year-old female escort lodged a complaint with Sattahip police alleging extortion and sexual assault by a former local politician on January 20.

According to Ms. Ae, the arrangement involved a four-hour sexual service, priced at 5,500 Baht in a local hotel room in Bang Saray on January 19. Following the completion of the agreed-upon service, Ms. Ae alleged that 43-year-old former local politician, referred to as Mr. K (pseudonym) refused to pay her, insisting on settling the transaction the next morning. Feeling uneasy about the situation, Ms. Ae opted to remain overnight in the hotel room. The subsequent morning took a distressing turn as Mr. K allegedly demanded another round of service, sparking a heated altercation when she refused and requested the agreed-upon payment for services rendered the previous night.







Ms Ae further reported that Mr. K proceeded to forcibly sexually assault her without using protection. Post-assault, she demanded an additional 3,000 Baht for the extra service, which Mr. K purportedly agreed to. However, when she sought the full amount of 8,500 Baht, Mr. K allegedly transferred only 3,000 Baht, leaving an outstanding debt of 5,500 Baht. Efforts to collect the remaining amount were met with resistance, accompanied by alleged threats from Mr. K if Ms. Ae persisted.

Ms. Ae claimed to have recorded the entire interaction, capturing a video of the attempted confrontation and payment denial. However, Mr. K allegedly seized her phone, deleted the recorded evidence, physically assaulted her, and threatened her with a knife, demanding compliance.

Distraught by the ordeal, Ms. Ae promptly reported the incident to the police, providing transaction receipts and chat logs as preliminary evidence. Expressing concern about potential health risks due to unprotected sexual intercourse, she seeks justice for the harrowing experience.

The police summoned Ms. Ae to officially identify the suspect, collect additional statements, and await the results of a medical examination. In an attempt to resolve the matter, the police contacted Mr. K, who declined to settle with the victim and instead sent his lawyer to negotiate. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are committed to pursuing justice in this deeply concerning case.































