Transgender woman attacked by foreigners on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – CCTV footage taken in front of an entertainment venue on Walking Street, South Pattaya, captured a disturbing incident where two unidentified foreign men attacked a transgender woman at 3 a.m. on June 17. One of the assailants, dressed in a white shirt and shorts, struck the victim, who was wearing a yellow dress, causing her to collapse and lay unconscious on the street. Despite attempts by the victim’s friends to chase them, the attackers fled the scene.







In the afternoon of the same day, reporters visited the scene and found bloodstains on the road. Mr. Ton (pseudonym), 37, a witness to the incident, recounted that prior to the attack, the foreign men and the transgender woman had a heated argument. The woman attempted to speak with one of the men, who then punched her, causing her to fall and bleed from her mouth and nose. The attackers fled immediately, while bystanders and friends of the victim helped her and sought first aid.

Reporters contacted the Pattaya City Police Station to inquire if any complaints had been filed regarding the incident. Police confirmed that no formal complaints had been made. They encouraged the victim or witnesses to come forward and file a report if they wish to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the attackers to come forward to assist in the investigation. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of violence against residents and tourists and the need for increased safety measures in public spaces.





































