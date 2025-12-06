Pattaya acts after complaints as beggars and child solicitation resurface

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn led a large multi-agency task force to crack down on begging and child solicitation in high-risk areas across the city on December 4. The operation included officers from Banglamung District, Pattaya Police, Chonburi Immigration, the Pattaya Social Welfare Department, and the Chonburi Provincial Social Development Office (MSDHS).

Authorities said the sweep followed growing public complaints about beggars, homeless individuals, and foreign nationals carrying young children to solicit money from tourists. Many cases involved women sitting with children to sell flowers or approaching pedestrians on crowded sidewalks—behaviour officials say raises safety concerns and harms Pattaya’s tourism image.







The crackdown focused on three locations: Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, and the market in front of Chaimongkol Temple, all identified as persistent problem areas.

Teams encountered several women carrying children estimated to be 4–7 years old, along with multiple female beggars. Most were found to be Cambodian nationals who had entered Thailand illegally.

The individuals were taken to Pattaya Police Station for identification and processing before being handed over for further legal action. Pattaya City stressed that such operations will continue as part of broader efforts to improve public safety, maintain order, and protect the city’s standing as a major international tourist destination.













































