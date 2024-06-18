Indian tourist assaulted and robbed in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Gobi Manimaran, a 34-year-old Indian tourist, reported to Pattaya police that he was assaulted and robbed in South Pattaya in the early hours of June 17. The incident occurred in front of the White Rose Hotel, where a group of assailants attacked him, robbed him of US$50 (approximately 1,750 baht), and his iPhone 10 before fleeing the scene.

A bystander who witnessed the assault attempted to assist Manimaran and suggested checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity for clues. However, the hotel management advised them to report the incident to the police first. Subsequently, the bystander accompanied Manimaran to file an official complaint at the Pattaya police station.







Pattaya police recorded the incident and instructed their investigative team to review the CCTV footage to gather evidence and identify the perpetrators. They assured Manimaran that efforts would be made to track down the assailants and bring them to justice.





































