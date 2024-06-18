Pattaya celebrates International Yoga Day, promoting health and community spirit

PATTAYA, Thailand – The International Yoga Day 2024, was observed in Pattaya on June 16. The event aimed to promote physical exercise through yoga, a practice that has seen a surge in popularity worldwide. Yoga is recognized not only for its physical benefits but also for its ability to balance the body and mind, fostering a harmonious relationship between individuals and nature.







Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been observed annually on June 21, following a declaration by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. This initiative was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted the significance of June 21, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, for the celebration. With roots deeply embedded in Indian tradition, yoga encompasses physical exercise, mental discipline, and spiritual activities, making it a holistic approach to well-being.

The Pattaya event saw the participation of Dr. Pitthaya Phirom-on, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor, joined by Laxman Singh, President of the Indian Association of Pattaya including members of the Indian community, Indian businessmen in Pattaya, and health enthusiasts from both Thai and foreign communities.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Pitthaya emphasized the importance of such events in fostering community spirit and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Laxman Singh expressed his gratitude to the participants and highlighted the Indian Association of Pattaya’s commitment to promoting yoga and its benefits within the local community.

The event featured various yoga sessions, workshops, and demonstrations, engaging participants in activities designed to enhance their physical, mental, and spiritual health. The presence of diverse communities underscored the universal appeal of yoga and its capacity to bring people together across cultural boundaries.





































