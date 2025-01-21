Transgender gang steals necklace from Indian tourist using deceptive tactics in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police received a report of a theft incident involving a 42-year-old Indian national, Mr. Pravin Manik Tavada, a hotel business owner, January 20. The incident took place along the beachside near the Hard Rock Hotel, where Mr. Tavada had been out walking with friends.

According to the victim, while enjoying the evening scenery of Pattaya, he and his friends were approached by a group of three transgender women who offered their services. The group engaged in physical contact, including hugs and caresses, seemingly trying to disarm the tourists with their actions. Despite the group’s attempts to make them feel at ease, Mr. Tavada and his friends refused and walked away after only a brief interaction.







However, within just a few minutes of walking away from the scene, the group of transgender women appeared to show dissatisfaction, quickly fleeing from the area. Upon checking his belongings, Mr. Tavada realized that his gold necklace weighing 40 grams, worth over 132,000 Baht, had gone missing. He was certain that the transgender women were responsible for the theft. Despite a brief search in the area, neither he nor his friends were able to locate the suspects.

Following the incident, Mr. Tavada filed a report at Pattaya Police Station, and officers have begun their investigation. Police officials documented the event and are currently working with investigators to gather further information by questioning witnesses and reviewing nearby CCTV footage. It is believed that the cameras may have captured the suspects during the crime and while fleeing the scene.

Authorities are now working to identify the individuals responsible and are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the thieves. The police assured that the case is under investigation, and legal proceedings will follow according to the law.

































