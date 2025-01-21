Driver faints and collides with electric pole on parallel road of Motorway Route 7 off Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A car crash occurred on January 19 on the parallel road of Motorway Route 7, heading towards Pattaya, at Kilometer 111 in Takiantia, Banglamung. A gray Chevrolet sedan collided with an electric pole, causing significant damage to the car’s front and tilting the pole.

The driver, 55-year-old Jakkrit Ruenarun from Pathum Thani, suffered facial injuries and bleeding from his nose. He explained that he had been driving from Pathum Thani to Rayong to visit a friend in Pattaya but had suddenly blacked out while driving. When he regained consciousness, he found his car had crashed into the electric pole.

Emergency responders quickly transported him to Pattaya Pattamakul Hospital, while police coordinated with the electric company to repair the pole and continue their investigation.

































