Chinese tourist stabbed after argument over inappropriate comment in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese tourist and his girlfriend reported an assault to Pattaya Police Station on January 20. The couple, identified as Ms. A (35 years old) and Mr. Zhang Hao Tian (24 years old), were walking along the beach road near the entrance to Walking Street in South Pattaya when they encountered a Thai-Chinese man who made an inappropriate remark in Chinese, asking if the boyfriend’s “anatomy was small or large.”

The comment angered Mr. Zhang, who confronted the man and asked, “What does it have to do with you?” This sparked a heated argument, which escalated when the assailant pulled out a key and stabbed Mr. Zhang in the right arm, injuring him.







The couple immediately went to Pattaya Police Station to report the incident. Police quickly contacted emergency responders, who provided first aid to Mr. Zhang. The police have recorded the incident and are now investigating the matter to identify and take legal action against the assailant.

The investigation continues, with authorities reviewing surveillance footage from the area to help track down the suspect.

































