Tragic speedboat launch accident claims life on Jomtien beach

Pattaya, Thailand – A tragic incident occurred on September 7 during the launch of a speedboat at Jomtien Beach. The mishap took place when the trailer’s wheel became lodged in the sandy seabed, necessitating the assistance of a second tractor to free it. Tragically, during the rescue attempt, one of the tractors toppled over, causing 73-year-old Manit Jaiman to be thrown into the sea, where he became trapped beneath the weight of the heavy vehicle.







Despite the efforts of onlookers who rushed to his aid, they were unable to free him. Rescue workers managed to free him and bring him ashore where paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. But sadly, Manit’s injuries proved fatal, leaving his friends and family overwhelmed by grief.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, gathering evidence through photographs, closed-circuit camera footage, and eyewitness accounts in an effort to determine its cause.

















