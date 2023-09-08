18 million foreign visitors inject 755.72 billion baht into Thai economy

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that Thailand has welcomed over 18 million foreign tourists this year, injecting a substantial 755.72 billion baht into the nation’s economy. The top countries contributing to this influx of tourists include Malaysia, leading the list with 2,920,803 visitors, followed closely by China with 2,230,707, South Korea with 1,072,928, India with 1,033,582, and Russia with 930,696 tourists.







While Malaysia continues to strengthen its presence in the Thai tourism market, there has been a noticeable decline in the number of tourists arriving from China, South Korea, and India. This shift reflects evolving travel patterns influenced by factors like escalating fuel prices and currency exchange rate fluctuations, primarily linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.







For the week spanning from August 28 to September 3, Thailand saw an average of 72,229 foreign tourists daily, totaling 505,006 for the week. Of note, Malaysia stands out with consistent growth in sending tourists, while China, South Korea, and India experienced reductions in their visitor numbers.













