City aims to complete Pattaya Beach Road by Sept.30

Pattaya, Thailand – In an effort to improve the iconic Pattaya Beach Road, a revised construction schedule has been carefully developed to expedite the asphalt paving project.

Under the new plan, construction crews will carry out asphalt paving activities from Monday to Thursday, with work hours from 08:00 to 00:00 (midnight). On Fridays, construction will start at 08:00 and finish at 18:00. Importantly, construction activities will be paused on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for the influx of tourists during the weekends.







The adjusted construction schedule is expected to hasten the project’s completion, potentially bringing forward the original deadline of September 30. The Pattaya Beach Road asphalt paving project encompasses several key improvements, including expanding seaside parking, enhancing beach and land walkways, improving night lighting for enhanced safety, adding public restrooms in the South Pattaya area, introducing footwash stations for tourists’ convenience, and applying asphalt paving with traffic markings to define lanes.













