Tragic fall at Pattaya condominium claims unidentified man’s life

PATTAYA, Thailand – An unidentified Asian male tragically fell from a height at a 24-story condominium near Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya. The incident, reported on February 3, resulted in the victim’s demise as he was found dead on the ground behind the building. The exact floor from which the man fell is unclear, but he struck a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck.







The impact caused severe head injuries, including a fractured skull with scattered brain matter. The gruesome scene prompted immediate police response, with the area cordoned off, and the body covered with a white cloth. A security officer reported hearing a loud crash before discovering the lifeless body.

The investigative team is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the deceased’s identity, the reason for the fall, and other pertinent details. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic autopsy facility for further examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.































