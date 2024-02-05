Bold mobile phone theft strikes Pattaya shop

PATTAYA, Thailand – Miss Phin, the owner a mobile phone shop on Pattaya Second Road reported a thief snatching an iPhone and another phone worth over 10,000 Baht during her brief absence on February 2. The suspect, a slim man in a pink T-shirt and red trousers, fled on a motorcycle, as seen in the CCTV footage. She promptly reported the incident to Pattaya City Police, providing evidence for an on-going investigation. Authorities are actively pursuing the case and plan legal action upon the thief’s apprehension.





































