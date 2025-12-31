Chonburi urges public to stay alert for forest fires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Province has called on residents, businesses, and local communities to closely monitor the situation regarding forest fires, haze, and fine dust pollution (PM2.5), warning that deteriorating air quality could affect public health and overall quality of life.

Provincial authorities said an integrated approach has been put in place, working in coordination with relevant government agencies, local administrative organizations, and the public. Measures focus on close surveillance of risk areas, prevention of forest fires, control of dust pollution sources, and public awareness campaigns to help residents protect their health during periods when PM2.5 levels exceed safety standards.







The province is strongly urging the public to strictly refrain from all forms of open burning, including the burning of agricultural waste, garbage, and weeds. Residents are also asked to fully comply with official announcements, guidelines, and preventive measures issued by authorities. Anyone who witnesses forest fires or illegal burning is encouraged to immediately notify local officials or emergency services.







Chonburi officials warned that forest fires, haze, and fine particulate matter can significantly impact air quality and pose health risks, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. During periods of high pollution, people are advised to limit outdoor activities, wear protective masks, and closely follow updates from official government sources.

The province has called for cooperation from all sectors to help prevent and reduce the impact of these environmental threats, stressing that collective action is essential to safeguard public safety, protect health, and maintain a good quality of life for everyone in Chonburi.



































