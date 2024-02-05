Tragic fall claims life of British citizen at Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of February 4, a tragic incident occurred at a central Pattaya hotel on Soi Bua Khao, where 69-year-old British citizen Mr. Martin Upton was found severely injured on the ground after allegedly jumping from a fourth-floor window. Emergency services were alerted by witnesses, and despite immediate first aid and rapid transfer to a nearby hospital, Mr. Upton succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.







Ms. Waew, a neighbouring witness, played a crucial role by promptly notifying authorities upon hearing cries for help. Preliminary examinations of Mr. Upton’s body revealed no signs of foul play. Investigation officer Pol. Lt. Anirut Johroh mentioned that the cause of the incident, whether suicide or accidental fall, remains undetermined. The deceased’s body is currently at Banglamung Hospital, awaiting family members for claim and traditional religious rites.































