Tragic drowning at Jomtien beach claims tourist’s life

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a tragic incident, a man was found lifeless on Jomtien Beach in front of on January 25. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Phornchai Raksa.

Phornchai’s brother, Phornthep Raksa, 52, arrived at the scene following the incident. He informed reporters that Phornchai had visited the beach to enjoy the day and had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the incident. It is suspected that his level of inebriation may have contributed to the unfortunate event.







On-duty lifeguards, who are responsible for ensuring the safety of beachgoers, were alerted by local residents about the apparent drowning. They promptly inspected the area and discovered Phornchai’s lifeless body.

Authorities are currently treating the case as a drowning. Preliminary examination revealed no evidence of foul play. The circumstances leading to Phornchai’s drowning suggest that alcohol consumption may have played a role. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is expected to provide further insights into the tragic incident.































