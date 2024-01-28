German tourist’s foot impaled in Pattaya beachfront construction site accident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German tourist was injured at a beachfront construction site around midnight on January 27. The man identified as Nils Gleissner, 24, stumbled over construction wire mesh, resulting in a foot injury. Eyewitnesses reported that Gleissner was walking along the footpath near the beach when he tripped over construction wire mesh at a point where renovations were underway.







Pattaya rescue volunteers provided initial first aid at the scene before transporting Mr. Gleissner to the hospital for further medical attention. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The safety measures at the construction site are also under scrutiny to prevent similar incidents in the future.































