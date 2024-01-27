German President visits Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand’s largest rice-farming province

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand’s largest rice-farming province, to support the shift towards climate-smart agriculture. The visit is part of a Thai-German project aimed at making rice production more environmentally friendly.

Steinmeier met with a group of farmers at a local demonstration farm, where climate-smart practices are showcased. He was greeted by Minister of Agriculture Captain Thamanat Prompow, Thailand’s ambassador to Germany, and company representatives.







The Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscapes (ISRL) initiative, backed by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and various global partners, focuses on enhancing agricultural techniques to aid farmers who are dealing with ecological issues due to increased production and monocropping.

The project involves 45,000 Thai farmers in adopting practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and includes training in natural compost production, reduced chemical usage, crop diversification, and agroforestry. (NNT)



































