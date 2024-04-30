Towering streetlamp obstructing Khao Chi Chan view to be relocated

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists and residents alike have voiced objections to the placement of a towering streetlight pole, approximately 20-30 meters tall, which obstructs the view of the magnificent Buddha carving on the side of Khao Chi Chan Mountain in Sattahip District.







Following an investigation by news reporters, tourists have collectively urged authorities to relocate the streetlight to the sides, where there is more space. They argue that this relocation would not only improve the viewing experience for visitors but also enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the area.

Khao Chi Chan Municipal Mayor Thanaphong Khotmani has confirmed that both the Khao Chi Chan Municipal Council and the Royal Thai Navy, responsible for the area, are actively addressing the concerns raised by the public. Efforts are underway to swiftly relocate the streetlight.







Discussions with the Wat Yansangwararam Temple management are ongoing, with the temple expressing willingness to cooperate in resolving the issue. However, progress on this matter was temporarily halted due to the recent pandemic.

Despite the delay, efforts are being made to expedite the relocation of the streetlight. It is anticipated that by the end of the year, the streetlight will be moved, ensuring an unobstructed view of the Buddha carving for all visitors.





































