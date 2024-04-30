Fogging operation prevents dengue fever outbreak in Pattaya village

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following two reported cases of dengue fever in Rattanakorn 3 Village in east Pattaya, concerns of a potential outbreak have prompted action from Nongprue municipality and the Public Health Department. On April 29, authorities descended upon the village armed with fogging equipment to spray mosquito repellent, aiming to tackle the source of the problem by targeting suspected mosquito breeding grounds.







Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam underscored the importance of community involvement in combating the spread of dengue fever. While fogging can address the immediate mosquito population, he emphasized that long-term solutions require collective action from residents to eliminate breeding grounds in and around their homes.







As part of the operation, leaflets were distributed to households, offering guidance on identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. This proactive approach seeks to empower residents with the knowledge needed to safeguard their community against future outbreaks of dengue fever.





































