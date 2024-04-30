Culprit vows to fix sewage stench at Mach Chanu Jomtien intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to complaints from residents and tourists regarding sewage waste water overflow at the Jomtien Beach Second Road Intersection (Mach Chanu), the Pattaya City sanitation department swiftly conducted an inspection on April 29. Upon identifying the cause of the seepage, officials ordered the business operator to immediately deploy water pumps to drain their waste water into the municipal drainage system.







However, due to the business operator’s sewage pipe being an older brick-block type, city hall permission is required to connect it to the municipal pipeline. As the process entails submitting an application to the authorities, the connection cannot be made immediately, potentially prolonging sewage overflow. Once the permit is granted, the business operator intends to connect their sewage pipe to the Pattaya municipal system, ultimately resolving the issue.

Earlier report: Sewage stink at Jomtien beach intersection sparks alarm







































