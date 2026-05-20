Tourists accuse Koh Larn tour operators of poor safety after storm ordeal off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists have shared alarming accounts of a chaotic diving trip near Koh Larn after sudden storms and rough seas reportedly left dozens of people struggling in open water, raising fresh concerns about safety standards among local marine tour operators. According to a social media post shared by one of the tourists involved, the group had purchased a join-trip snorkeling and diving package to Koh Larn when weather conditions rapidly deteriorated during the excursion. The tourist claimed there had been no warning about incoming bad weather before entering the water, despite waves already beginning to intensify.







The situation reportedly worsened after staff later informed tourists that a storm was approaching. While some tour boats nearby quickly pulled passengers back onboard, the group involved in the incident alleged they were left floating in rough seas as waves continued growing stronger. Several tourists were reportedly forced to help themselves and others while struggling against the current and heavy swells. Some became exhausted after swallowing seawater, while children in the group were described as crying in fear as conditions deteriorated around them.



The tourist who shared the account criticized what they described as a lack of emergency response and poor coordination during the incident, adding that no apology or formal explanation had been provided by trip organizers following the ordeal. Although no injuries or deaths were reported, the incident has triggered criticism online over marine tourism safety around Pattaya and Koh Larn, particularly during unstable weather conditions entering the rainy season. The tourists involved are now calling on tour operators to strengthen safety measures, including improved weather warning systems, stricter monitoring of sea conditions, faster emergency response procedures, and better care for tourists during marine activities to prevent a potentially far more serious tragedy in the future.

















































