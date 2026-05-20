Pickup truck fatally strikes man in camouflage crossing road on Highway 331 near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man believed to be in his mid-20s was killed instantly after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a major highway in Banglamung district late at night on May 19.

The accident occurred at 10:36 p.m. on Highway 331 (Sattahip–Khao Hin Son route), in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict. Police from Huai Yai Police Station together with Sawang Boriboon rescue volunteers from Pattaya responded to the scene after receiving reports of a serious traffic collision involving a pedestrian.







At the scene, authorities found an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with Rayong license plates, which had sustained heavy damage to its front end. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Samai Buddisuk, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. On the road, rescue workers found the body of a male victim, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, wearing camouflage-style clothing resembling military uniform. The victim was found lying face down and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities secured the area and set up warning lights to prevent further accidents.



According to the driver’s statement, he was returning from another province when the man in camouflage suddenly ran or stepped into the roadway in front of his vehicle at close range. He said he was unable to brake in time and struck the pedestrian directly. The driver immediately stopped, checked the scene, and notified police. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, including the victim’s identity and whether any additional factors contributed to the collision.

















































