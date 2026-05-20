Jomtien officials catch man burning stolen cables to extract copper in illegal dumping area

By Pattaya Mail
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Jomtien officials intercept a man allegedly burning stolen electrical cables to extract copper during an illegal dumping inspection, leading to his immediate detention and transfer to police.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Jomtien detained a man after discovering he was allegedly burning stolen electrical cables in an attempt to extract copper, during a routine inspection of illegal dumping activity in the area. Jomtien municipal officers were initially deployed to investigate reports of unauthorized waste dumping. However, while inspecting the site, they noticed unusual smoke rising from the area, prompting them to investigate further.

Upon closer inspection, officers found a man actively burning electrical wiring. Authorities said the suspect was attempting to strip the cables to recover copper materials. During questioning, the man allegedly admitted to stealing the wires from a construction worker camp located in Soi Jomtien 8.

The suspect was immediately detained at the scene before being handed over to police at Na Jomtien Police Station for further legal proceedings. Officials say the case is now under investigation, and the suspect will face charges in accordance with Thai law.


A routine waste check turned into a crime discovery after officers spotted smoke rising from a dumping site in Soi Jomtien 8.

Authorities say the suspect admitted to stealing the wires from a nearby construction camp and is now facing legal action.
























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