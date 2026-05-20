Outgoing Pattaya administration rushes to secure mega-projects before final day in office

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council approved and pushed forward a series of major development projects during its final ordinary session before the current administration’s term officially ends on May 21, with officials highlighting long-term plans aimed at transforming Naklua into a sustainable cultural tourism destination while continuing work on Pattaya’s long-delayed eastern national sports stadium. The meeting, chaired by City Council President Banlue Kulawanich on May 20 at Pattaya City Hall, was attended by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, deputy mayors, city executives, council members, and senior officials.







One of the main topics focused on the future development of Naklua under the concept “Old Town Naklua – Cultural Colors of Pattaya.” Mayor Poramet described Naklua as one of Pattaya’s oldest communities and an important foundation of the city’s tourism identity. Pattaya City has been working alongside the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) to promote the area as a community-based tourism destination while supporting local businesses through regular cultural events at Lan Pho Public Park.

City officials outlined 12 major projects intended to reshape the Naklua area, including construction of a parking facility for souvenir markets, upgrades to the Lan Pho seafood market, renovation of Chalermphrakiat Public Park, new nature walkways connecting Lan Pho Market to Naklua canal viewpoints, mangrove forest study routes, a new community fishing pier, drainage gate improvements, canal landscape upgrades, restoration of the historic post office building, and sidewalk improvements throughout Naklua.



Authorities also announced the installation of more than 2,500 streetlights across the area to improve public safety. Pattaya City is additionally working with the Provincial Electricity Authority to reorganize overhead utility and communication cables along Pattaya-Naklua Road from Dolphin Roundabout to Moom Aroi intersection to improve both safety and city appearance.

The council also received an update on the construction of the Eastern National Sports Stadium football field project. Mayor Poramet said phase three is currently focused on roof structure corrections, with completion expected around November 2026. The entire third phase is projected to finish by July 2027, allowing the city to continue toward phase four with newly approved funding support from the council. The stadium project carries a contract value exceeding 340 million baht and is expected to eventually host ASEAN and Asian-level sporting events while also serving Pattaya residents.







Additional budget measures were also approved during the session. Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn explained the city’s request to borrow 50 million baht through an overdraft facility with the Government Savings Bank to support operations at Pattaya’s municipal pawnshop service. Officials said demand for pawnshop loans has increased significantly, particularly ahead of the new school term, making additional liquidity necessary to help residents facing financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai proposed a multi-year budget commitment totaling more than 122 million baht for outsourced maintenance and operation of Pattaya’s wastewater treatment and flood prevention systems from fiscal years 2027 to 2029. City officials stated that Pattaya’s wastewater facilities at Nong Yai and Boon Kanjana require highly specialized management and 24-hour operation, making long-term outsourcing the most practical solution due to staffing and budget limitations within the municipal administration.

















































