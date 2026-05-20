‘Do not touch or else’ sign on roadside barricade prompts Pattaya action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Pattaya removed improvised barriers placed on a public roadway outside a private building after discovering the obstruction was blocking access and accompanied by a warning sign instructing others not to touch it. The incident was reported during a routine field inspection carried out by Pattaya City enforcement officers as part of ongoing efforts to maintain order and ensure public roads remain accessible to all users.







At the scene, officials found two concrete-based wooden barriers positioned across a section of roadway in front of a building entrance. The barriers appeared to have been placed by a property owner to restrict movement in the area. A sign was also installed, warning passersby not to move the objects and stating that violators would be verbally confronted. Officers said the setup effectively encroached on public space and created an obstruction for vehicles and pedestrians using the roadway. Following inspection, the enforcement team removed the barriers and restored the area to its original condition.

The operation aligns with Pattaya City’s ongoing policy to regulate public spaces and ensure fair access, particularly in busy urban areas where informal barriers or encroachments can disrupt traffic flow and public safety. City officials reiterated the importance of respecting shared public rights, stating that while private properties are protected, roadways and public access areas must remain free from unauthorized obstructions. Enforcement teams continue to conduct regular inspections across Pattaya as part of efforts to maintain order, improve urban aesthetics, and ensure the city remains safe and accessible for residents and visitors.























































