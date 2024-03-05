Tourist rescued from drowning at Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist, estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, was rescued by vigilant beachgoers after losing consciousness while swimming off Pattaya beach on March 2. Lifeguards, Good Samaritans, and rescue personnel collaborated to administer life-saving measures.







Natthawut Chatjoko, an 18-year-old eyewitness, recounted that the tourist had been swimming for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before suddenly losing consciousness. Lifeguards swiftly rushed to the scene and initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive the man.







Another witness, known as Blue, recalled seeing the foreigner finishing a meal under a beach umbrella before going for a swim. Within a short span of 10 minutes, a bystander raised the alarm, alerting others to the drowning incident.







Volunteer rescue teams and medical personnel from Pattaya City Hospital promptly responded to the distress call. The tourist was brought ashore and immediately received medical attention before being transported to Pattaya City Hospital, where he is currently undergoing intensive care at the hospital, where medical professionals are closely monitoring his condition.































