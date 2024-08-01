Tourist police chief assures mayor of enhanced safety in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The chief of the Pattaya Tourist Police met with the mayor together with city officials on July 30, to discuss the current status of tourist safety and convenience in Pattaya and its surrounding areas.







Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn provided Mayor Poramet Ngampichet with a comprehensive report, assuring that tourists can feel secure and well-catered to during their visit. He highlighted the coordinated efforts of various departments in ensuring the happiness and safety of tourists.

The mayor stated, “Our collaboration with the Pattaya Tourist Police is a key component of the ‘Better Pattaya’ campaign. This initiative is designed to enhance the quality of life and improve the city’s image for both residents and visitors. The campaign aims to make Pattaya a safer and more welcoming destination, ensuring a positive experience for everyone.”





































