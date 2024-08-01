Pattaya United Football Club announces ambitious goals for 2024-25 season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya United Football Club officially launched their campaign for the 2024-25 season under the banner “WE RISE TOGETHER!” The July 30, event marked the unveiling of the “Daring Dolphins” their new team, with the aim of winning the championship and securing promotion.

The launch event showcased the introduction of players, staff, sponsors, and new kits, outlining the club’s goals for the season. A major highlight was the unveiling of the new kits designed by the renowned Polish sportswear brand 4F. The home kit features blue and white colours, while the away kit is red and white, symbolizing strength and determination. The third kit is black with a distinctive gold logo, unique to the brand.







The team, led by head coach Theeravekin Sihawong, includes new star players such as Patrick Cruz, Arthit Sunthornpit, Meechok Mahasaranukul, Felipe Veroso, and Sarawut Thanarit.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Honorary Chairman of Pattaya United, presided over the event alongside Chokchai Tetsapan, Club President, and Pimolwan Boonkong, Managing Director of German Sport & Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (4F Thailand).

Chokchai Tetsapan emphasized the significance of the launch, stating, “This press conference marks a significant moment for Pattaya United as we prepare for the new season. We have meticulously planned and strengthened our squad, bringing in both Thai and international players to ensure our competitiveness.”

Pimolwan Boonkong highlighted the global recognition of the 4F brand, known for its practical and modern design. The brand has over 275 stores and 400 multi-brand outlets in 50 countries worldwide. It is trusted by professional athletes and sports clubs, including Polish national football player Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska, who serve as Global Brand Ambassadors.





































