Koh Larn Island waste incinerator project progress reviewed

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaloemphon Pol-look-in, Chairman of the Cleanliness and Environmental Committee, held a meeting at City Hall on July 30 to review the progress of the Koh Larn waste incinerator project and provide updates on the waste management initiative.

Chaloemphon reported that the new incinerator, designed to handle up to 50 tons of waste daily, will feature advanced machinery capable of sorting 100 tons of waste per day. The waste management process includes shredding and drying before processing in a gasification chamber. The waste will be burned in two chambers, with temperatures exceeding 800°C in the first and 1,000°C in the second, effectively eliminating harmful pollutants like dioxins.







Despite facing delays, the project has progressed through several key phases: a feasibility study in October 2016, project approval by the Ministry of Interior in January 2020, and IEE approval from the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) in February 2020. Following the selection of Smart Waste Management Co., Ltd. as the investor in May 2021, a 25-year BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contract was finalized in June 2023 after thorough legal reviews.

Under the approved plan, the private contractor must complete system installations and commence waste disposal operations within 180 days, targeting an operational start date of October 29, 2024. Within 220 days of the city’s approval, all machinery, including ash disposal and wastewater treatment systems, must be installed. The contractor will also train Pattaya City staff to ensure a smooth transition when the contract ends and the assets are transferred to the city.

The Koh Larn waste management centre, following guidelines from the Ministry of Interior, aims to manage waste locally and reduce environmental impact. The waste disposal cost is set at 1,900 THB per ton, with a 10% increase every five years. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024, representing a significant improvement in waste management for Koh Larn Island.





































