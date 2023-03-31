Tourist impaled on Thepprasit Road construction zone in Pattaya

A tourist was injured when her leg was impaled by left exposed by Thepprasit Road construction workers.

Sirima Kummode, 42, said she had come to Pattaya from Rayong and had parked her car to buy food. She tripped and fell on the 3.5-sq.-meter mesh used as a foundation under new sidewalks on Thepprasit. The metal pierced her leg.







Paramedics cut free the mesh and sent her to a local hospital. Sirima said there were no signs or lights to warn people of the construction hazards.

The rebuilding of Thepprasit Road is far behind schedule and contractors have been criticized roundly for their sloppy and slow work and failure to mark dangerous work zones.



















