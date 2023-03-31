Pattaya hosts Youth Voices for the Future of Thailand conference

Pattaya officials met the next generation of Thai leaders at a conference of youths across the East.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet hosted the March 28 Stage for Youth Voices for the Future of Thailand with the Children and Youth Council of the East at city hall.







Jitti Kairek, minister of Social Development and Human Security, served as chairman of the event, which was held both in person and via video call in halls in Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Trat, Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Nakon Nayok and Samut Prakan. In all, about 800 kids, educators, elected officials and bureaucrats participated.

The children and teens assembled represented youth councils at the subdistrict and undergraduate levels as well as youth networks in the East.







The conference’s goal was to promote youth participation in the development of local communities, societies and the country, and to promote children and youths’ health in local communities and schools in eastern region.

Jitti spoke to the crowd in person and online on “youth and the power of national development”.













