Operations to contain forest fires continue around the clock in Chiang Mai

PM2.5, the tiny particles in the air is shrouding the northern province of Chiang Mai as officials are struggling to contain forest fires.

Operations to contain the fires continue around the clock in the province where 272 hotspots were detected.







Chiang Mai University’s Climate Change Data Center reporting the PM2.5 levels on an hourly basis, recorded the worst PM2.5 level of 998 microgramme per cubic meter in Chiang Dao district at 2 am. Thursday.

Chiang Mai’s air pollution was the worst in the world on IQAir, with a USAQI of 278 as of 10.37 am. today. (TNA)



















