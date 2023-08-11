Tourist alleges extortion by Pattaya City official in disturbing incident

Pattaya, Thailand – A Thai national, Ms. Sirikanya Kerdsamrong, 26, reported an extortion incident near Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya on August 9. She told police that as she and her Chinese and Japanese friends were leaving a dinner cruise, a man appearing to be a city official confronted them. He demanded a 2,000 Baht fine from each person for throwing their cigarette butts on the ground, totaling 6,000 Baht.







Negotiations lowered the fine to 4,000 Baht, but the official directed them to leave the money, further reduced to 3,000 Baht, by the road in a dimly lit spot. The absence of official receipts and aggressive behavior fueled suspicions, raising concerns among her foreign friends, who questioned whether this was an attempt to extort tourists.







Sirikanya reached out to local authorities to seek clarity on the incident. She was advised to file a formal complaint and provide all relevant details to the police. As authorities investigate the matter, both local residents and tourists are looking for answers. For now, all eyes are on the outcome of the investigation to get the truth behind this disquieting incident.





















