Chinese woman drowns in residential swimming pool in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tragedy struck near Mabprachan Reservoir in east Pattaya as a 68-year-old Chinese woman was discovered drowned in a residential swimming pool on May 14.

Nongprue Police and rescue workers found the lifeless body of Zhang Weijing floating face down in the pool. Despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial inspections of the premises revealed no signs of struggle or foul play.







According to neighbour Yupapak Janakiew, also known as “Pa Yui,” the deceased’s daughter made the distressing discovery upon returning home around 7.30 p.m. Having left the house earlier, she found her mother unresponsive in the pool and immediately called for assistance. Pa Yui promptly alerted the authorities.

Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough examination of the area, documenting the scene through photographs. The body of Zhang Weijing has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of drowning. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently underway.





































