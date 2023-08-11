Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra requested to avoid returning to Thailand on weekends or public holidays

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam recently revealed that a contingency plan has been devised in anticipation of the potential return of fugitive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

According to Wissanu, the government has taken measures to address the situation in the event of Thaksin’s return to face legal proceedings. He affirmed that various concerned authorities, including the courts and the Department of Corrections, are fully prepared to effectively handle the situation.







However, the deputy prime minister also made a specific request to Thaksin regarding the timing of his potential return, urging the former premier not to choose weekends or public holidays for his arrival. He cited the operational dynamics of the judicial system, where courts that would be responsible for designating a detention facility for Thaksin would not be operational during such days. This could complicate the process of finding an appropriate detention venue for the former prime minister on such days.







Thaksin recently declared his intention to return to Thailand on August 10, marking the end of his self-imposed exile. However, he subsequently postponed his return, citing the need for medical check-ups as advised by his doctors. He has deferred his homecoming on several occasions in the past.

Thaksin has spent years living in self-imposed exile. During his absence, he has been handed a cumulative prison sentence of 12 years across four separate cases by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office. The legal challenges he faces have been a central factor in his prolonged stay outside the country. (NNT)





















