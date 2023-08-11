100 Kuwaitis rally around injured compatriot after motorcycle crash

By Pattaya Mail
More than 100 Kuwaitis gathered around the hapless motorcyclist making it difficult for paramedics to do their duty and even more challenging to transfer the critically injured man to the hospital.

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of August 9, a motorcycle accident involving a Kuwaiti tourist occurred on Soi Yen Sabai, South Pattaya, where a crowd of over 100 Kuwaiti tourists immediately formed a protective circle around their fellow countryman, 22-year-old Ahmad Jraoaalazmi.

While the rescue team administered initial medical treatment to his injuries, the Kuwaiti group expressed their intention to independently transport the injured biker to the hospital, expressing camaraderie and concern for their injured companion.



Despite their goodwill gesture, the rescue team explained to them that it was crucial for their friend to get professional medical care during transit. Finally, through levelheaded negotiations, the paramedics were able to transfer Ahmad to the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Mr. Wai, a 30-year-old tourist from Myanmar, who had initially intervened to assist Ahmad after his motorcycle accident, said that more than 100 fellow Kuwaiti tourists converged on the accident scene, protectively encircling their injured friend. Their swift and unified response prevented any unauthorized interference until emergency responders were allowed to provide the necessary medical aid.


Kuwaitis assist paramedics in carrying the injured motorcyclist onto the ambulance to be taken to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.









