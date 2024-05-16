Pattaya cannabis dealers stay calm and optimistic amid reclassification threat

PATTAYA, Thailand – The future of the cannabis industry in Thailand has captured public attention as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin convened a high-level meeting with key ministers to discuss the potential reclassification of cannabis.

Prime Minister Thavisin, along with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin, and Minister of Justice Pol. Col. Thavee Sodsong, among others, convened to deliberate on reclassifying cannabis as a Category 5 narcotic. This reclassification aims to restrict cannabis use exclusively to medical and health purposes, with a focus on enhancing addiction treatment effectiveness.







The proposed reclassification could have profound implications for businesses operating in the cannabis sector in Pattaya, a major tourist and economic centre. Mr. Wara, a licensed cannabis shop owner, expressed concerns about the potential reclassification, noting that the majority of his clientele are foreign nationals purchasing cannabis for recreational purposes rather than medical treatment.

He urged fellow business owners not to panic prematurely, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the discussion. However, he acknowledged the likelihood of stricter regulations, including the requirement for specialized pharmacists and medical prescriptions for buyers.









Despite the uncertainties, Mr. Wara remains optimistic about the government finding a balanced solution that recognizes the economic value of the cannabis industry. He stressed the importance of adhering to government regulations, particularly regarding sales to vulnerable groups such as minors, students, and pregnant women, as a means to ensure the industry’s sustainability and growth.

The potential reclassification of cannabis in Thailand reflects evolving attitudes towards the plant and its use. As discussions continue, stakeholders in the cannabis industry are closely monitoring developments and preparing for potential regulatory changes that could reshape the landscape of the sector.





































