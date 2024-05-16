Pattaya tackles traffic challenges as school semester begins

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has initiated a collaborative effort between the Order Maintenance Division and traffic police from the Pattaya City Police to facilitate smooth traffic flow in front of municipal schools as the new semester begins. This proactive measure aims to enhance safety and efficiency for students and parents during peak school hours.







With a focus on easing traffic congestion, city officials are actively involved in managing traffic flow every morning and evening, particularly during rush hours. Through strategic measures such as directing vehicles and pedestrians and regulating intersections, authorities are determined to creating a conducive environment for seamless travel.

Furthermore, to tackle traffic challenges at railway intersections, the OMD has teamed up with traffic police from the Banglamung and Nongprue police stations to bolster traffic management efforts and mitigate disruptions caused at these busy junctions during peak hours.





































