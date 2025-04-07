Pattaya Police unveil Songkran traffic and safety plans; warn against alcohol, high-pressure water guns, and inappropriate attire

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Pattaya Police Chief, has announced the comprehensive traffic and safety plans for the upcoming Songkran Water Splashing Festival (Wan Lai Pattaya) 2025, which will take place on April 19. The city has collaborated with local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for both locals and tourists.

The festival will kick off with traditional activities such as the water-pouring ceremony to honor the elderly and Thai cultural performances at Wat Chaimongkol, a royal temple, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. From 3:00 PM to midnight, traffic will be closed in specific areas, including from the Central Pattaya Road Tops Supermarket junction down to the beachfront road and from Soi 7 to Soi 13/4, to accommodate parade floats and ensure the safety of the water-splashing participants.







In addition to these measures, emergency lanes will be designated to facilitate the swift movement of patients in case of emergencies. The Pattaya police and other agencies will deploy over 400 personnel to manage traffic and provide security, especially along the popular beachfront road, which is expected to attract a large crowd.

Pol. Col. Anek emphasized the importance of maintaining order and discipline during the festivities, urging people to follow safety guidelines and adhere to local customs. He also reminded participants of the key prohibitions for the festival: no alcohol consumption in public spaces or vehicles, no high-pressure water guns, and appropriate attire.



The Songkran Water Splashing Festival in Pattaya is a long-standing tradition, and this year’s event promises to be both exciting and secure, with authorities fully committed to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.



























